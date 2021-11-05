Antonio Conte said he wants Tottenham’s team to match the surroundings of the club’s gleaming £1.2 billion ($1.6 billion) stadium as he welcomed the “big challenge” that awaits him on his return to the Premier League.

The Italian, who has won league titles with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan, was appointed Spurs’ fourth manager in two years on Tuesday.

Tottenham, ninth in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s trip to Everton, have gone backwards since moving into their state-of-the-art home two-and-a-half years ago.

“This is a big challenge I know very well that this club is not winning for many years,” said Conte.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta