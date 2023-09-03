Ange Postecoglou insisted Tottenham are only just getting started after Son Heung-min’s hat-trick inspired a 5-2 demolition of Burnley on Saturday.

Postecoglou’s side bounced back after their disappointing midweek League Cup exit at Fulham to record a third successive Premier League victory.

Lyle Foster’s fourth-minute opener for Burnley could have sparked another Tottenham flop, but the north Londoners hit back in style thanks to Son’s lethal finishing.

The South Korea forward equalised in the 16th minute before Cristian Romero and James Maddison scored to put Tottenham in charge.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com