Son Heung-min and Harry Kane fired Tottenham back to the top of the Premier League on Sunday after Jamie Vardy struck in the final minute to lift Leicester to third in the table.

Jose Mourinho’s men beat faltering Arsenal 2-0 in front of 2,000 vocal fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to leapfrog Chelsea.

Earlier, Leicester beat rock-bottom Sheffield United 2-1 while Crystal Palace hammered struggling West Brom 5-1.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta.