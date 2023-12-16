French sensation Victor Wembanyama came out on top in his first tussle with NBA superstar LeBron James Friday as the San Antonio Spurs snapped their 18-game losing streak with a 129-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Two days after falling to the Lakers in a game that James sat out, the Spurs halted the longest losing streak in franchise history.

Devin Vassell scored a career-high 36 points for San Antonio and seven Spurs players – including Wembanyama – scored in double figures.

Wembanyama, whose arrival in the league has been compared to that of James 20 years ago, scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds with five assists, two blocked shots and two steals.

It was the 19-year-old rookie’s fifth game this season with multiple blocks and multiple steals.

