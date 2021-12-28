Tottenham dropped two precious points against 10-man Southampton on Tuesday as West Ham hammered Watford 4-1 to turn up the heat in the race for a coveted Premier League top-four spot.

Elsewhere on a truncated day of action due to coronavirus postponements, Crystal Palace cruised past bottom side Norwich 3-0 while Liverpool prepared to take on Leicester in the pick of the day’s matches.

Spurs are still unbeaten in the league since Antonio Conte took the helm early last month but they failed to make a man advantage count at St Mary’s, drawing 1-1.

Southampton took a deserved lead in the 25th minute with a stunning goal from James Ward-Prowse, who lashed home a first-time effort following a throw-in, leaving Hugo Lloris helpless.

