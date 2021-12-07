Tottenham have been hit by a coronavirus outbreak ahead of their vital Europa Conference League match against Rennes, reports said on Tuesday.

It is understood that a number of first-team players and members of the coaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19, with more tests due to take place.

Antonio Conte’s side are due to face French team Rennes on Thursday before Premier League games against Brighton and Leicester.

Under current rules, players who test positive must self-isolate for 10 days.

