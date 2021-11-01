Tottenham are in advanced talks to make Antonio Conte their new manager after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo, according to widespread reports on Monday.

Former Inter and Chelsea boss Conte is understood to be Tottenham’s top target to replace Nuno, who was dismissed on Monday after just four months in charge of the Premier League club.

Tottenham had approached Conte about succeeding the axed Jose Mourinho earlier this year but were unable to convince the Italian to take the job.

Reports suggested the Italian could be appointed within the next 24 hours.

If the 52-year-old accepts Tottenham’s offer, Conte would return to the Premier League three years after leaving their London rivals Chelsea, where he won the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta