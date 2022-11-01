Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini said on Monday the team are in a “different world” for this week’s crucial Champions League trip to Marseille with coach Antonio Conte serving a touchline ban.

Italian Conte was shown a red card during last week’s draw with Sporting Lisbon for his reaction after an injury time goal was disallowed.

Spurs head to southern France knowing they will reach the last 16 if they avoid defeat to the 1993 winners on Tuesday.

“It’s a change that’s difficult but we have to prepare ourselves all together before the match,” Stellini told reporters.

“It’s a totally different world because normally the days before the game, Antonio will do all his preparation himself, alone.

“But now, we have to do this all together so it changes everything. We have to work on the strategy and this can become complex,” he added.

