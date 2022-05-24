Tottenham’s owners have invested £150 million ($188 million) into the club as they try to satisfy boss Antonio Conte’s demands for significant upgrades to his squad.

Conte’s side clinched qualification for next season’s Champions League on Sunday as their 5-0 rout of Norwich sealed a fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

But Conte has spent much of his time in north London hinting that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy must provide him with major financial backing to sign “important players” as he looks to close the gap on champions Manchester City and Liverpool.

