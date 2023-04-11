Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici has appealed FIFA’s decision to extend his ban worldwide.

Paratici was handed a 30-month suspension from Italian football in January after his former club Juventus were found guilty of false accounting.

The 50-year-old Italian was sporting director and managing director at Juventus before joining Tottenham in June 2021.

His initial ban only applied to his homeland, meaning he was free to continue working at Tottenham.

But FIFA threw the Tottenham hierarchy into turmoil on March 29 when the global governing body extended Paratici’s suspension across the rest of the football world.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt