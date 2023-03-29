Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici has been given a worldwide ban by FIFA that could end his time with the north London club.
Paratici was handed a 30-month ban from Italian football in January after his former club Juventus were found guilty of false accounting.
The 50-year-old Italian was sporting director and managing director at Juventus before joining Tottenham in June 2021.
More details on SportsDesk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us