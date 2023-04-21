Tottenham’s managing director of football Fabio Paratici resigned on Friday after losing an appeal against a 30-month worldwide ban.

Paratici was handed the suspension by the Italian football federation (FIGC) in January after his former club Juventus were found guilty of false accounting.

Initially the ban only applied to his homeland, meaning he was free to continue working at Spurs, who he joined in June 2021.

However, FIFA last month extended the scope of the ban to having worldwide effect, following a request from the Italian federation.

On Thursday, Paritici’s appeal was dismissed by Italy’s highest sports court.

