Tottenham missed the chance to go top of the Premier League as Wolves struck twice in stoppage time to snatch a dramatic 2-1 win on Saturday.

Brennan Johnson’s first Spurs goal looked set to send Ange Postecoglou’s under-strength side back above Manchester City.

But after being wasteful for the first 90 minutes, Wolves found their shooting boots in added time.

Substitute Pablo Sarabia smashed home the equaliser before Mario Lemina steered in the winner.

Spurs have now suffered back-to-back defeats after losing for the first time in the league under Postecoglou on Monday when Chelsea emerged from north London 4-1 victors after an action-packed encounter.

