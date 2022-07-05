Tottenham’s new forward Richarlison will miss the first game of the Premier League season after being banned for celebrating a goal by throwing a smoke flare while playing for Everton last season.

Richarlison sealed a £60 million ($71 million) move to Tottenham last week, but the Brazilian will have to wait for his first top-flight match in a Tottenham shirt.

The 25-year-old scored Everton’s goal in a 1-0 win against Chelsea on May 1 and reacted by picking up a flare which had been thrown on the pitch before launching it into the Goodison Park stands.

The victory was an important step in Everton’s successful battle to avoid relegation.

But Richarlison, who agreed a five-year contract with Tottenham, admitted to improper conduct after being charged by the Football Association on June 1.

More details here...