Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said Son Heung-min's departure for the Asian Cup is a "big loss" as he urged his side to make up for the South Korean's untimely absence.

Postecoglou's team host Burnley in the FA Cup third round on Friday in the first of up to six matches without Son.

The Tottenham skipper has scored 12 times in all competitions this season, helping his club climb to fifth place in the Premier League.

Postecoglou believes they will miss the forward's influence off the pitch as well as his goals, with vice-captains Cristian Romero and James Maddison both injured.

"Sonny, if you name a team of the year at the moment, he's in it," Postecoglou said.

