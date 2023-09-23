Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou said Sunday’s north London derby at Arsenal will be a “great test” of his side’s flying start to the season.

Postecoglou’s unbeaten team sit second in the Premier League, two places above Arsenal, after winning four of their first five games.

Tottenham’s campaign opened with low expectations following Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich and concerns that former Celtic manager Postecoglou would struggle to adapt to the Premier League.

But the Australian has defied those fears so far, producing a free-scoring team, with 13 goals in five league games, that serves as a welcome tonic to the dour reign of predecessor Antonio Conte.

A first league victory at Arsenal since 2010 would serve as another significant milestone in Tottenham’s development under Postecoglou.

