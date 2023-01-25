Tottenham have made their first signing of the January transfer window as Netherlands winger Arnaut Danjuma joined on loan from Villarreal for the rest of the season.

Antonio Conte’s side swooped for Danjuma after the 25-year-old had looked set to join Premier League strugglers Everton.

Danjuma will give Conte another attacking option as he looks to lift fifth-placed Tottenham back into the Premier League’s top four after their recent struggles.

