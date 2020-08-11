Tottenham signed Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton in a reported £15 million ($19 million) deal on Tuesday.

Hojbjerg became Tottenham's first signing since the end of the Premier League season after agreeing a five-year contract with the north London club.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton," the club said on their Twitter account.

