Jose Mourinho has told Steven Bergwijn “we are all together” after the forward received harsh criticism following two missed chances in Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat by Liverpool this week.

Champions Liverpool made the most of their let-off, scoring a late winner through Roberto Firmino, leapfrogging Spurs to go top of the Premier League.

Dutch international Bergwijn was forced to restrict comments on his Instagram page following a flurry of abusive messages.

Mourinho, though, offered his full support to the player on Friday.

“I don’t know what can I do apart from the player knowing that in this club we are all together,” he said.

“I know that in some clubs, with some people, is the culture of, ‘they lost’ or ‘we drew’ but ‘I won’. In here, no. In here, we lose, we win, we draw all together.

“So, in here, we don’t feel any individualised criticism. We never feel it that way. We always feel it’s always about us. So no problem.”

