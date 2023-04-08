Son Heung-min dedicated his historic goal in Tottenham’s 2-1 win against Brighton to his late grandfather after the South Korea star became the first Asian to score 100 times in the Premier League.

Son reached his century in style with a superb curling finish to put Tottenham ahead in the first half in north London on Saturday.

Afer Lewis Dunk’s equaliser, Harry Kane’s 79th-minute winner ensured Son’s goal wouldn’t go to waste as fifth-placed Tottenham stayed in the hunt to qualify for the Champions League via a top-four finish.

