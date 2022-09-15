Antonio Conte has warned his Tottenham stars that no one is undroppable in the aftermath of their sloppy Champions League defeat at Sporting Lisbon.

Conte’s side crashed to their first loss in eight games in all competitions this season as Sporting scored twice in stoppage-time to win 2-0 on Tuesday.

Although Tottenham had been in good form before their trip to Portugal, there have been concerns over the form of South Korea forward Son Heung-min.

Son has failed to score a single goal this term after finishing as the Premier League’s joint top-scorer last season.

Harry Kane also missed several chances in the Sporting defeat and Conte was quick to make it clear he won’t tolerate sustained periods of poor form, even from his best players.

