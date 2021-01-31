Leandro Trossard rocked Tottenham’s top four challenge as the Brighton forward sealed a shock 1-0 win for the Premier League strugglers on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho’s side were hoping to get back on track after losing to Liverpool on Thursday, but instead they suffered a damaging second successive defeat.

Trossard netted in the first half at the Amex Stadium and, with Tottenham’s Harry Kane sidelined by injury, the visitors lacked the quality to salvage an equaliser.

