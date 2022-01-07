Tottenham will be without forward Son Heung-min for a series of key matches due to a muscle injury, manager Antonio Conte revealed on Friday.

The South Korean was substituted by the Italian towards the end of Tottenham’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

Conte said he was not aware of the injury at the time, but that Son was now likely to be missing until after the international break, which starts later this month.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.