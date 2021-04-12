Tottenham Hotspur are to take action after Korean star Son Heung-min was subjected to “abhorrent racist abuse” on social media following Sunday’s 3-1 defeat by Manchester United.

Son is the second Spurs player in as many matches to suffer such abuse following Davinson Sanchez after the 2-2 draw with Newcastle United on April 4.

Son scored Spurs’s goal but was involved in a controversial incident when he went down clutching his face after contact with Scott McTominay.

That resulted in an Edinson Cavani goal being ruled out and post match criticism of the Korean by United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“Another matchday and more abhorrent racial abuse suffered by one of our players,” said a Spurs statement.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta