Leeds beat managerless Tottenham 3-1 on Saturday to put a huge dent in Spurs’ ambitions of securing a coveted Premier League top-four spot.

Son Heung-min cancelled out Stuart Dallas’s early goal for Leeds midway the first half but Patrick Bamford restored the home side’s lead shortly before the break and substitute Rodrigo struck late on.

Spurs, who sacked Jose Mourinho last month, remain five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea but now have just three games left — one fewer than their London rivals.

