Antonio Conte has handed the midfield reins of his injury-hit Tottenham team to youngsters Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr for Tuesday’s Champions League clash at Milan.

Spurs lost Rodrigo Bentancur for the rest of the season with a knee ligament injury on Monday and Yves Bissouma will undergo surgery on a stress fracture to his left ankle.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is suspended so Skipp and Sarr start in a four-man midfield flanked by Ivan Perisic and Emerson Royal, while Fraser Forster starts in goal in place of injured France captain Hugo Lloris.

England captain Harry Kane spearheads the Tottenham attack.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...