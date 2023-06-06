Ange Postecoglou has come from humble roots and arriving in Australia by boat as a little boy to stand on the brink of one of the Premier League’s biggest jobs.

The 57-year-old Australian looks set to be named Tottenham Hotspur boss, having won five trophies in two seasons at Celtic including the Scottish treble this year.

Athens-born Postecoglou may represent a disappointment to Spurs fans demanding a “bigger name”, but he knows what success is, having lifted league titles in three different countries.

Championship glory first came with South Melbourne and Brisbane Roar in Australia, then Japan’s Yokohama F. Marinos, before defying sceptics to excel in Scotland.

The no-nonsense Postecoglou also had a successful four years as Australia coach that included winning the 2015 Asian Cup.

