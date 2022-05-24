Devis Mangia said that managing the condition of the players will be a crucial factor to attain positive results during the national team’s hectic schedule in the UEFA Nations League next month.

The Malta national teams’ head coach was speaking to the media ahead of the squad’s first training session in preparation for a busy June schedule that will see the national team play a friendly against Venezuela on June 1 and a UEFA Nations League triple-header against San Marino, home and away, as well as a home match against Estonia.

“Today is the first day that the whole group of players will be training together with the exception of Teddy Teuma and James Brown who have yet to arrive from their clubs,” Mangia said.

“To be honest, I expected a better physical condition of the players and we will be working constantly with the medical staff in the coming days to try and improve the physical situation of the players.

