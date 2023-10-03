Squash has never been in the Olympics despite decades of trying, but players and officials hope that the 150-year-old sport will finally get its big chance in 2028.

When it comes to Olympic recognition, squash has always ended up with the wooden spoon, failing with bids to make the past four Games.

It is one of nine sports vying for a place at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, along with the likes of cricket, lacrosse and motorsport.

Squash faces a nervy wait before the decision, which could be taken at the International Olympic Committee session in Mumbai this month.

