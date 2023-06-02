Team Malta’s record run in the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe continued yesterday as the hosts maintained the flow of medal success going to put themselves well in contention for an unprecedented feat at this biennial Games.

In fact, Team Malta won five gold medals on another historic day that kept them in second place in the medals standings with 25 gold, 18 silver, and 18 bronze for a staggering total of 61 medals.

But more importantly, the GSSE hosts are well in the running to finish top in the medal standings as at present they trail leaders Cyprus by just three silver medals as the latter ended the day on top with a record of 25 gold, 21 silver, and 21 bronze.

That surely sets up an intriguing final day of competition where Team Malta could win gold medals in sailing, squash, tennis, basketball, and athletics among others.

