Squatters were evicted from five Housing Authority apartments in Qormi Road, Ħamrun on Tuesday in an operation held under a strong police presence.

Officials loaded the residents' belongings and some furniture onto a lorry after repeated warnings that the apartments were being occupied without legal title were ignored.

Housing Authority CEO Leonid Mckay said the operation was held after a court process. 'We have a sensitive approach to eviction, and we offer whatever advice and assistance we can to the people concerned," he said.

Housing Minister Roderick Galdes in a Facebook post said he had always insisted that it would be a disservice to the community if people were allowed to abuse of the people's assets, which were needed for those who were most in need.

It was for this reason that over the past few years, the enforcement section within the Housing Authority was strengthened.

"Whoever believes in social justice cannot tolerate abuse," he insisted.

TVM said some eight residents were involved. Some had official addresses elsewhere despite staying at those apartments. In one case, an apartment had been rented to third parties.