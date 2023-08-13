SR Technics Malta Ltd, a prominent maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) company within the aviation sector, has appointed Daniel Galea as its new general manager.

With a background as a former vice president of operations, Galea played a pivotal role in steering the company’s expansion towards a five-bay operations structure. His contributions also encompassed enhancing business continuity and strengthening customer relationships.

In his new position as general manager, Galea assumes a vital role in shaping the company’s strategic direction and expansion efforts. Leveraging his extensive leadership experience and aviation expertise, the company believes he stands as a valuable asset to the business, furthering its future vision.

Throughout his career, Galea has held various executive management positions. Notably, he held the position of chief operating officer at Mediterranean Aviation Company Ltd (Medavia). Additionally, he shared his wealth of knowledge as a visiting lecturer at MCAST’s Aviation, Engineering, and Transport Department, actively contributing to the development of the next generation of aircraft technicians.

Galea’s appointment as a member of the Aviation and Aerospace Business Section of the Chamber of Commerce Malta also show his highly regarded profile within the industry.

Galea was pivotal to the success of SR Technics Malta moving in its cutting-edge hangar facility at Ħal-Farruġ, which spans 34,000sqm. He now envisions expanding operations to encompass a six-bay facility within the next two years.

The company currently employs a dedicated workforce of 430 professionals, specialising in comprehensive heavy base maintenance services for the Airbus A320 family narrow-body fleet.

Galea said: “SR Technics Malta boasts a history of achievement and our paramount objective is to build upon our established foundations.

“Working with all the team members within the company, we are dedicated to transforming the company into a centre of operational excellence, delivering uncompromised safety, on-time performance and adherence to budgetary commitments.”