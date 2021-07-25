SR Technics is set to complete its €44 million six-bay hangar at the Aviation Park in Safi in the coming months.

More than 75% of the works have been completed.

Once the hangar, which also caters for wide-bodied aircraft, is complete, SR Technics Malta will increase its headcount to 350 employees.

The project, over 20,000 square metres, will help SR Technics increase its capacity to accommodate up to six-narrow-body aircraft at once.

Video: Enterprise Ministry

The ongoing works were on Sunday visited by Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli and Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia.

SR Technics is an engine maintenance, repair and overhaul service provider for the civil aviation sector headquartered in Zurich.

In spite of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company believes that the aviation industry will return to normality shortly.

SR Technics CEO Jean-Marc Lenz said that one of the most challenging investments for the future has been the new hangar but it was now nearing completion.

“It will set the foundations for continued the high-end quality services we deliver to our customers and open doors for major growth opportunities. We expect to increase our local footprint, the volume of the workforce, and strengthen the customer-centricity attitude of SR Technics Malta resulting in an increased market share,” he said.