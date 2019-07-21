Korean Motor Company and Mahindra group subsidiary SsangYong Motor Co., have announced that they have once again broken records and sold a total of 70,277 units in the first half of 2019 – 5,950 units in domestic sales and 14,327 in exports.

This is an increase of 4.7 per over the same period last year. SsangYong have explained this increase, attributing the growth in main part due to the introduction of their 2019 models and their growing global reputation for producing great products.

The 2019 vehicles, launched and available for purchase in Europe and Malta, are none other than Rexton Sports in January, the Korando in February and the Tivoli which includes the company’s first 1.5 litre turbo gasoline engine in June. SsangYong’s investment into their products seems to be paying off as all vehicles have been received with increasingly positive reviews by critics.

SsangYong Motors has already stated that in future they will continue to focus on enhancing their customers’ experience with their products, while maintaining a constant increase of vehicle improvements and upgrades.

Yea Byung-tae, CEO of SsangYong Motor, commented: “We achieved year-on-year growth in the first half driven by increased sales at home with a series of new car launches”. He added: “We will increase our global sales by conducting diversified marketing activities and launching new cars in more export markets.”

