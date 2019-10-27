Representatives from Korean vehicle manufacture SsangYong recently visited the Maltese islands and met up with Famalco Group officials responsible for both SsangYong in Malta as well as the international Ireland branches, to discuss various points regarding future strategy and planning.

The Korean delegation was led by general manager of SsangYong Motor Europe Office, Joon Bum Kim, along with the EMEA regional team manager David Jung. Eager to make time to discuss the future business plan for both Malta and Ireland, the SsangYong delegation highlighted a number of strategies designed to help maintain and further improve the popularity of the growing Korean brand within these countries and across Europe.

With 2020 marked to be another exciting year for the brand, the delegation took time to also discuss the introduction of a new range of vehicles expected to hit the EU market in the coming year, including the highly anticipated fourth generation Korando.

Originally premiered at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the upgraded vehicle is said to encompass all the positive aspects of previous models, along with a series of numerous improvements, promising to increase the overall quality of the vehicle to a standard exceeding the expectations of its growing customer base.

Through the talks, representatives also discussed the operations of SsangYong in general, affirming the already strong relationship both Maltese and Irish distributors have with their principals in Korea. Talks between the two ended with a detailed look into next year’s production and ordering numbers. This had the objective to maintain the relationship of brand growth with sales for all parties.

With these challenging targets expected to be met by the end of this year and next, SsangYong is aiming to place itself high on course to maintain its competitive nature within the European market, as well as set itself apart from the competition by creating vehicle concepts based on those characteristics that the European consumer desires.

SsangYong vehicles may be viewed at the showroom in Attard, which is open from Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm, and on Saturday between 9am and 1pm. For more information, call 2339 2340/1 or 7979 8998. You may also send an e-mail on info@smotor.mt for more details or to book your test drive. SsangYong Motors Malta is a mobility business unit within Famalco/Building Businesses.