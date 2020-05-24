Ssangyong has updated its popular Tivoli model with a sharper look and more interior technology.

The compact SUV has received a mild facelift for the first time since going on sale in 2015. The front of the car has been updated, with sharper lines helping to inject some new life into the model.

Inside, there’s a new 10.25-inch LCD instrument cluster located in place of the usual dials – something that has already been seen on the firm’s latest Korando model – which gives drivers the ability to rotate through different menus and graphics. All trim levels get DAB radio and Bluetooth connectivity, too.

Three engines are available with the Tivoli, with 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre petrol options joining a 1.6-litre diesel in the line-up. The new 1.2-litre unit is linked to a six-speed manual gearbox, while both the larger 1.5-litre engine and the diesel unit are available with an automatic ‘box.

Three trim levels are available with the Tivoli too – EX, Ventura and Ultimate – with the entry-level specification only available with the 1.2-litre, manual gearbox variant. Even base-spec cars receive air conditioning, tinted glass and electric windows, along with a host of electronic driver safety features including lane departure warning and front collision warning.

Make the jump to top-spec Ultimate trim and you’ll find dual-zone air conditioning, leather seats and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels added alongside the 10.25-inch instrument cluster.