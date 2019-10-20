A recent sales training conference in Hoffenheim, Germany by Korean manufacturer SsangYong informed representatives from 13 countries about the newly launched Korando C300 and the Tivoli X150.

The information sessions were led by branch general manager of SsangYong Motor Europe Office Joon Bum Kim and his associate Ki-Sup Yun.

The representatives were delighted to know more about the upgraded Korando C300. Featuring a new juvenile body style to match its neat interior, the C300 promises drivers more internal space, best door accessibility for access in/out of the vehicle and more storage space in the trunk, to go along with its optimised diesel engine boasting a 17bhp increase and a newly 1.5 turbo petrol boosting a 163bhp.

The Tivoli X150 also has an improved chassis, with the added benefit of more safety features. The X150 also enjoyed similar new engine improvements with a new diesel engine and also two petrol engines, 1.2 Turbo and 1.5 Turbo respectively. Engineers at SsangYong have also developed a newly designed dashboard introducing the new, bigger centre console touchscreen, with a superior interior for the Tivoli compared to its rivals.

The new Korando C300 and Tivoli X150, which were the main topics of discussion, have been rated as five-star vehicles in safety, winning one of the 2019 awards by the EURO NCAP standard, ensuring that insurance costs for the vehicles will be substantially reduced.

