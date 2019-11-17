A delegation representing both Famalco Group and SsangYong Ireland attended an official media event in Madrid, Spain during which the Korean vehicle manufacturer unveiled its highly anticipated newest generation C-segment SUV Korando.

Poised to go on sale in global and European markets towards to end of 2019, the new Korando is proof of the change in direction set by SsangYong, as it invests further in contemporary design, state-of-the-art technology, safety and a variety of power options. The first evidence of this company shift came with the release of the Tivoli, followed by the XLV, Rexton, Musso and Musso Grand which all underwent a series of improvements. The Korando, marked as the next vehicle for release, underwent a rigorous physical and philosophical redesign – an effort to adhere to this change in direction.

Through the new Korando, SsangYong aims to establish itself firmly within the mainstream of SUV C-segment vehicles, promising an option that readily surpasses competition as to value and style.

The new Korando is a vehicle of form and function, where contemporary style meets practicality. The car, which sports a new look, has been designed to maximise its robust character with a distinctive new grille and headlight treatment at the front. Equipped with this all-new distinctive external style is a longer, wider and lower wheelbase than previous models.

The interior high-tech, premium feel is met with a spacious area, better than many of its nearest competitors, and appealing to those requiring a car that can handle the rough and tumble of family life. It is also equipped with a generous boot space, ensuring space for all leisure equipment and any daily needs.

Thanks to a comprehensive suite of passive and active aids, including all the latest features technology can provide, and with multiple airbags including a driver’s knee airbag, the Korando has achieved one of the highest safety standards in its segment, with the Euro NCAP five-star rating.

The advanced driver assistance and safety systems featured on the Korando include advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) supplemented with a camera and radar, lane keep assist, vehicle ahead moving alert, safe distance and driver alerts, intelligent and adaptive cruise control and high beam assistance. It also features blind spot detection, lane keep assist and rear cross traffic alert with automatic brake activation linked to all three.

SsangYong has been designing and manufacturing SUVs and 4x4 vehicles for over 60 years, and this fourth generation Korando benefits significantly from that deep experience. As befits the brand experience, it is also comprehensively equipped with items that most other brands charge as extras. It is attractively priced and is covered by a sector leading warranty for customer reassurance.

To view the range, visit the SsangYong Motors showroom in Attard, which is open from Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm and on Saturday between 9am and 1pm.

For more information, call 2339 2340/1 or 7979 8998. One may also send an e-mail to info@smotor.mt for more details. SsangYong Motors Malta is a mobility business unit within Famalco Building Businesses.