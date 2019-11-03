Premiering at the 89th Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland, SsangYong’s 2020 Korando received attention from numerous critics, enthusiasts and professionals globally within the industry, proclaiming the vehicle as the next step for the Korean manufacturer’s evolution.

The newest instalment promises to enhance the excellent reputation the model has achieved through SsangYong’s historic pursuit of continuous vehicle improvement. Celebrated as Korea’s longest surviving name plate, the Korando name was first introduced to the South Korean public in 1983. In the years that followed, the original model was rereleased consecutively a number of times, with the vehicle itself undergoing a series of drastic aesthetical and design improvements, eventually leading to the 2020 Korando model.

The fourth-generation Korando, which will soon be in Malta, was designed by the expert team based at SsangYong’s research and development centre in Pyeongtaek. By modernising and improving the structure and nature of the vehicle, the new modern and urbane SsangYong SUV promises to stand out from rivals, matching the highest standards the market has to offer.

SsangYong said the new model has been revised to offer drivers comfort, safety and satisfaction. The robust character of this SUV model coexists with its sophisticated exterior design details, such as its striking ‘birds wing’ front grille, a feature which has encapsulated the new visual identity of all SsangYong models. Showcasing its traditional strong side and curved shoulder lines with a fierce rear bumper spoiler and skid plate, the compact SUV gracefully displays its natural aura of sportiness and off-road readiness.

Inside the vehicle, engineers have pulled no punches in implementing some of newest and most exciting technological features, aimed at simplifying its ride. With its seating standardly rich in quality, as its space is maximised to provide passenger comfort, the Korando guarantees a journey of supreme comfort no matter the distance and time.

The improvements quickly made a global impact. International positive appraisal on the new vehicle within the halls of the Geneva Motor Show have echoed back to our islands, where the new 2020 Korando is eagerly awaited.

To view the SsangYong model range, visit the SsangYong Motors Malta showroom in Attard, which is open Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm and on Saturday between 9am and 1pm. For more information, call 2339 2340/1 or 7979 8998 or e-mail info@smotor.mt. SsangYong Motors Malta is a mobility business unit within Famalco/Building Businesses.