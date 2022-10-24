St Aloysius’ College, Birkirkara, recently held a series of activities at its primary and secondary schools and sixth form to celebrate the 115th anniversary of its foundation on October 8, 1907, as well as presented the first edition of its Men and Women for Others Award to Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) director Katrine Camilleri.

The award, sponsored by the Fr Charles Caruana SJ Memorial Fund, was presented to Camilleri for her commitment and passionate work with refugees. Ceremony’. Camilleri, who is also a college sixth form alumna, dedicated the award to her colleagues at JRS, who she said are men and women working for and defending others, with courage and determination.

During his speech at the award ceremony held in the college’s theatre, rector Fr Jimmy Bartolo SJ said:

“The Men and Women for Others Award is the highest award that St Aloysius’ College bestows on persons who are doing their best to live this ideal in their lives.

“We are honoured to give this award to Katrine Camilleri, who has spent all her professional life so far as a lawyer advocating for the rights of refugees. This is the ideal that we would like to propose to our students: using our intelligence and other talents to serve others, particularly those in need and vulnerable in our society. It is not about self-promotion or self-interest. It is about generous service.

“Pope Francis’s message in favour of refugees dying in the Mediterranean Sea is very clear: we cannot allow these people to die in what has become the biggest cemetery. This is a criminal act!

Multisensory garden opening Foundation Day – Secondary School Foundation Day – Primary School

“Katrine is devoting her life to fighting against certain racist attitudes and behaviour which unfortunately still prevail in our country. We thank the Lord for having so many past pupils of our college who are truly men and women for others. This is the main aim of our education in Malta and in the world.”

The Fr Charles Caruana SJ Memorial Fund was set up by a group of Caruana’s former students to honour his memory and celebrate the formative role that he played at college. Gordon Caruana Dingli and Nicholas Bianchi attended the ceremony on behalf of its board of trustees.

Other activities marking the college’s Foundation Day included a scout and guide parade, a historical performance at the primary school, and a mass at the secondary school for staff and students, the opening of the Multisensory Garden close to the college church and the launch of the annual Ignatian theme, ‘Bridges of Peace’.

https://staloysius.edu.mt/