St Aloysius College’s popular community festival, FestAlwiġi, returned after a four-year hiatus due to the pandemic, on May 21.

Unstable weather conditions did not dampen the enthusiasm of those who gathered in the college’s grounds in Birkirkara, where a packed programme of activities was held.

These included plant and book sales, chess, table soccer and football tournaments, professional kickboxing workshops, science shows, rides on a horse-drawn cart, and a variety of games held both indoors and outdoors.

An interactive prayer space, set up by the chaplaincy team, offered a unique journey of reflection, while the Positive Discipline workshop provided professional insight and guidance to parents/guardians.

Mass for the whole community was held in the College Theatre, and musical entertainment courtesy of the Chillout Zone band also included talented sixth form outfits.

A science experiment demonstration in progress. Visitors browsing books on sale. Children enjoying a ride on a horse-drawn cart. The Chillout Zone band provided musical entertainment. A pupil sings during a performance in the college theatre. College rector Fr Jimmy Bartolo concelebrating Mass in the college theatre.

An orange tree was planted in the multisensory garden in honour of the late St Aloysius’ College educator and prefect, Matthew Naudi.

