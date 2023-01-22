St Aloysius’ College, Birkirkara, recently inaugurated its refurbished sports pavilion. The pavilion now has additional facilities built as part of a major investment in sport facilities in the complex, resulting from a partnership between the college and the Vassallo Group.

The project’s first phase included demolishing and rebuilding the spectators’ stand and other facilities such as showers and changing rooms. New facilities were built for PE teachers and students, and for dancing, that can be used after school hours.

During the inauguration ceremony, college rector Fr Jimmy Bartolo said that thanks to the project, students of the college and of the Vassallo Group’s Mediterranean College of Sport will benefit from the use of state-of-the-art facilities, and the complex will also be open to sports organisations and the public after school hours.

Students will benefit from the use of state-of-the-art facilities

He spoke about the importance of sports, especially for younger generations, and how the college had always believed in the benefits of sports, which had led it to build the sports complex 25 years ago. He referred to the Olympic values of excellence, respect and friendship, and how the new sports pavilion is a reflection of these values.

Vassallo Group Malta CEO Pio Vassallo, who is a former student of the college, said the Vassallo Group wants to be at the forefront when it comes to promoting sports and physical activity, and it was for this reason that the group decided to embark on this project, which would also generate more employment opportunities.

Vassallo explained that his vision for the project is to attract local athletes as well as foreign teams. He added that the high level of education that student-athletes will acquire at the Mediterranean College of Sport will be fuelled by sports science monitored by professional educators and with a student-centred approach.

The inauguration was attended by students, teachers, members of the college administration, shareholders and directors of Vassallo Group and the Mediterranean College of Sport, as well as members of the sports complex project team.

The event included an exhibition match between a team of St Aloysius’ College students and a team comprising college teachers and representatives of the Mediterranean College of Sport, as well as a performance by Ira Losco, who is herself an educator at the college.

The next phase of the project will see the completion of a canteen and a new fitness centre, which are expected to be in operation during the second quarter of this year.

The project also includes the building of the Mediterranean College of Sport, accommodation on campus, a gymnastics hall, a new sports science and research centre, a swimming pool and a childcare centre, all of which will be served by underground parking. The whole project is expected to be completed by October 2024.