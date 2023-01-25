With the second round of the BOV Challenge League in play, the 18 clubs will now be playing in two groups as the Top-Six, and Play-Out pools divide the teams at the business end of the season.

St Andrews missed out on a place among the top six teams but stand joint-second in the Play-Out pool with neighbours Swieqi United on 25 points, behind Fgura United who led the division throughout the opening stages and now lead the group despite the fact that all promotion hopes have faded.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Violets coach Brian Said admits his team’s target has always been to secure a place in the Top-Six pool. However, he believes his side will aim towards topping their group, after maintaining their status in the division.

