Jed Valletta came off the bench to score the all-important goal that helped St Andrews knock out Sliema Wanderers 1-0 at the Centenary Stadium on Wednesday.

This was, without doubt, the biggest upset in the Last 32 round of this year’s FA Trophy as not many people thought that St Andrews, currently in the lower rungs of the Challenge League, were capable of upsetting Premier League side Sliema Wanderers.

