A convent which has 300 linear metres of masonry dating back to the 17th century is set to be restored in a €2.3 million project.

The project, led by the Fondazzjoni Soċjo-Kulturali Ambjentali Agustina, will include intensive restoration of the facades, the interior and exterior. It will also include a centre for a shelter, a crypt, a cloister and galleries portraying the history of the Manderaggio.

The project, which will be funded through EU funds, is also part of a larger plan to regenerate the lower part of Valletta, Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds Aaron Farrugia explained. The project also seeks to promote the cultural visibility of the Marsamxett area and to improve the capital.

The project includes the restoration and conservation of St Augustine’s Convent façade, excavation of part of the courtyard and demolition works, installation of a lift to make the area more accessible, adaptation and re-use of levels as an interpretation centre, and the installation of electrical and mechanical systems including CCTV and firefighting systems.

"This holistic project will improve the thematic experience for tourists who visit Valletta, increase cultural awareness, as well as contribute to an increase in the niche cultural sector, with more tourists visiting the churches and religious activities," Mr Farrugia said.

"We made sure to invest in the cultural sector, in niches and smaller villages so that tourism can be widespread - including in our churches," Mr Farrugia said.

"This concept is also part of ongoing EU budget negotiations from 2020 till 2027, to ensure that we can obtain the maximum for the benefit of our community,” he added.