The Augustinian Institute in Pietà is organising two lectures regarding St Augustine’s thoughts and reflections on the topic of time. The speaker is Martijn Boven, a professor from Groningen University, The Netherlands.

Today at 7pm, Prof. Boven will discuss the topic ‘The Threefold Present: How Augustine Reinvented Time’ at the University of Malta’s Gateway Hall E. Fr Mark Sultana from the Faculty of Theology will chair the talk. Admission is free and a reception will be held afterwards in the adjacent foyer.

On Friday, Prof. Boven will discuss the theme ‘The Splintered Mind: Augustine’s Ingenious Response to the Problem of Time’ in St Augustine’s Hall at the Augustinian Institute, Guardamanga Hill, Pietà, at 6pm . The event will be chaired by Andre Debattista from the University of Malta. Parking is available in St Augustine’s College grounds and a reception will be given after the lecture. Admission is free.

The lectures comprise the 22nd edition of the annual St Augustine Lecture, instituted in 1998 at the University of Malta by Rev. Prof. Salvino Caruana, OSA. It is held by the Augustinian Institute in conjunction with the University of Malta’s Faculty of Theology and the Foundation for the Promotion of Theological Studies.

For more information, call the institute’s secretary Antoinette Borg on 2701 0827, 9945 0099 or 7770 8700.