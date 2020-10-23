The statue of St Dimitri, which was inaugurated two years ago at the chapel dedicated to the saint on the outskirts of Għarb, was this year decorated and gilded in gold by Mario Camilleri Cauchi and his sons Ruben and Austin.

The statue, commissioned by the Brooke family, was sculpted in fiberglass by Mario’s brother, Michael Camilleri Cauchi and his son Adonai. Last Sunday, the statue was taken to Għarb parish church, where archpriest Mgr Trevor Sultana celebrated Mass on this special occasion. Normally, various activities are held during the feast of St Dimitri, but this year, due to the current circumstances, the activities had to be cancelled.

St Dimitri was an early fourth-century martyr and protector of the Greek port city of Thessaloniki. Gozitan sailors are thought to have brought devotion to the saint to Gozo. According to legend, the saint is reputed to have flown on his stallion from the chapel to rescue a boy named Matthew who had been abducted by Turkish pirates, and returned him to his mother Żgugina, who promised to light an eternal flame to thank the saint.