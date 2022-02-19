Restoration work at St Dominic parish church, Valletta, is still ongoing.

The hanging candle lamp (lampier) adorning the main altar of St Dominic parish church, Valletta, is being restored in time for the feast of St Dominic in August.

The chapel of the Holy Cross and Our Lady of Sorrows is being cleaned and repainted, while the small cupola painting of the chapel by Ramiro Rafel Cali, the son of Giuseppe Cali, executed in 1936, is being restored.

At the moment, the silver hanging candle main altar lamp is also being restored.

Before the present hanging lamp (lampier), there was an antique silver lamp which, together with seven big silver candle holders, was stolen by French soldiers during the French occupation of Malta from 1798 to 1800.

For many years, the friars used to borrow the hanging lamp adorning the altar of Our Lady of the Rosary, until the friars decided to order an new one for the main altar from funds generated through the veneration of the Ecce Homo effigy in 1905.

The restoration of the hanging lamp amounts to €3,500.

In the name of the Dominican community, parish priest Michael Camilleri, OP, would greatly appreciate donations in any amount.

Meanwhile, a bazaar in aid of the restoration project at St Dominic church is being held at the Christian Doctrine Centre in St Dominic Street, Valletta, from today until February 27, daily between 9am and 7pm.

Those wishing to help are to call 9988 3297 or e-mail fr.michael23@gmail.com.