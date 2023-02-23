The silver hanging candle lamp (lampier) adorning the main altar of St Dominic parish church, Valletta, has being restored.

The lamp, over 100 years old, replaces an antique silver lamp which, together with seven big silver candle holders, was stolen by French soldiers during the French occupation of Malta from 1798 to 1800.

For many years, for the feast of St Dominic, the friars used to borrow the hanging lamp adorning the altar of Our Lady of the Rosary, until they decided to order a new one for the main altar from funds generated through the veneration of the Ecce Homo effigy in 1905.

In fact, the design of the lamp shows Jesus Christ being scourged and crowed with thorns. Nails can be seen in the design of the three chains supporting the lamp, while the top part represents Christ’s crown of thorns.

The delicate work of the restoration project was carried out by Seca Electroplating Ltd of San Gwann, who throughout many years of experience, have restored many silver items back to their original lustre.

Parish priest Michael Camilleri, OP, on behalf of the Dominican community, thanked all benefactors who gave their share towards the restoration of this silver gem.

Meanwhile, the restoration programme at St Dominic church is ongoing. At the moment, an overhaul project is underway on the pipe organ of the church.

Those wishing to help are to call 9988 3297 or e mail fr.michael 23@gmail.com.