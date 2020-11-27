As part of its fundraising activities for the restoration of St Dominic parish church in Valletta, parish priest Fr Michael Camilleri and his helpers will be selling poinsettias against a donation of €8 for a large poinsettia and €5 for a small one.

The sale of poinsettias will be held on Sunday, December 6, at the church door during the interval between one Mass and another. For more information phone 9988 3297 or by e-mail fr.michael23@gmail.com